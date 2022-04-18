UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 18th April 2022

Arslan Farid Published April 18, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th April 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 134,200 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 122,947 on 18th April 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 134,200. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 115,000.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 134,200 Rs 122,947
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,000 Rs 105,416
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,500 Rs 10,542

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 17th April 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 134,200. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 115,000.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 122,947. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 105,416. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 122,947. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 105,416.

