Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th March 2022 per tola for 24k is 131,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 112,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 131,200. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 128,700. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 112,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 110,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 18th March 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 131,200 Rs 120,167 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 112,400 Rs 103,033 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,240 Rs 10,303

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 120,167. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 118,028. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 103,033. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 101,199.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 18th March 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 18th March 2022 in different cities.