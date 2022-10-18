UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

Arslan Farid Published October 18, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th October 2022 per tola for 24k is 136,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 117,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 136,900. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 134,400. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 117,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 115,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 18th October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 136,900 Rs 125,513
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 117,400 Rs 107,616
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,740 Rs 10,762

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 125,513. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 123,160. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 107,616. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 105,599.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 18th October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 18th October 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 136,900 Rs 117,400 Rs 125,513 Rs 107,616
Karachi Rs 136,900 Rs 117,400 Rs 125,513 Rs 107,616
Lahore Rs 136,900 Rs 117,400 Rs 125,513 Rs 107,616
Islamabad Rs 136,900 Rs 117,400 Rs 125,513 Rs 107,616
Rawalpindi Rs 136,900 Rs 117,400 Rs 125,513 Rs 107,616
Peshawar Rs 136,900 Rs 117,400 Rs 125,513 Rs 107,616
Quetta Rs 136,900 Rs 117,400 Rs 125,513 Rs 107,616
Sialkot Rs 136,900 Rs 117,400 Rs 125,513 Rs 107,616
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

7 hours ago
 Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngst ..

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala

9 hours ago
 Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ank ..

Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ankle injury

9 hours ago
 Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Ti ..

Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Tigray

9 hours ago
 Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at ..

Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at Russian Border - Border Guard

9 hours ago
 Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Confere ..

Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference on Wednesday - Foreign Min ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.