Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th October 2022 per tola for 24k is 136,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 117,400.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 136,900. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 134,400. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 117,400. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 115,200.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 18th October 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 136,900 Rs 125,513 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 117,400 Rs 107,616 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,740 Rs 10,762

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 125,513. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 123,160. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 107,616. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 105,599.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 18th October 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 18th October 2022 in different cities.