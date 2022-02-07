Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 7th February 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 118,100 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 108,300 on 7th February 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 118,100. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 101,300. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 118,100 Rs 108,300 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 101,300 Rs 92,858 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,130 Rs 9,286 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 6th February 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 118,100. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 101,300.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 108,300. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 92,858. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 108,300. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 92,858.