Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 7th March 2022

Arslan Farid Published March 07, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th March 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 131,300 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 120,381 on 7th March 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 131,300. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 112,600.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 131,300 Rs 120,381
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 112,600 Rs 103,216
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,260 Rs 10,322

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 6th March 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 131,500. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 112,700.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 120,381. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 103,216. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 120,488. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 103,308.

