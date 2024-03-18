Open Menu

Gold Rates Decline By Rs.600 To Rs.226,900 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs.226,900 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 227,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.515 to Rs.

194,430 from Rs195,045 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.178,319 from Rs. 178,791, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.2,580 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.17.15 to 2,211.93.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,170 from $.2,175, the Association reported.

