Gold Rates Decrease By Rs 500 Per Tola To Rs 243,900

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs 500 per tola to Rs 243,900

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 243,900 on Monday compared to its sale at

Rs 244,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 429 to Rs 209,105 from Rs 209,534 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 191,680 from Rs 192,072, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,335 from $2,337, the association reported.

