Gold Rates Decrease By Rs 500 Per Tola To Rs 243,900
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 243,900 on Monday compared to its sale at
Rs 244,400 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 429 to Rs 209,105 from Rs 209,534 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 191,680 from Rs 192,072, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,335 from $2,337, the association reported.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Business
-
KPT shipping movements report41 minutes ago
-
'EPD to be digitalized for transparent monitoring of industrial units'41 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to uplift livestock sector by improving vaccination, control diseases2 hours ago
-
China's cultural sector continues to pick up in Q12 hours ago
-
Europe's natural gas production falls 8.2% in 20232 hours ago
-
South Africa calls on Turkish business world to strengthen trade, investment ties3 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Monday3 hours ago
-
Türkiye's economic confidence slightly down in April3 hours ago
-
NPO to organize a workshop on ‘Green Productivity for SMEs'3 hours ago
-
CDNS attains Rs 1375 billion targets in fresh bond3 hours ago
-
China's energy storage capacity expands to support low-carbon goals4 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday4 hours ago