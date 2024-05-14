Gold Rates Dip By Rs 1200 Per Tola To Rs 241,100
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1200 and was sold at Rs 241,100 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 242,300 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 943 to Rs 206,790 from Rs 207,733 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 189, 479 from Rs 190,422, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 to $2,337 from $2,349.
