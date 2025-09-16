Gold Rates Hit Highest-ever Rs391,000 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The price of gold on Tuesday surged to a record high in the domestic market, with 24-karat gold per tola increasing by Rs 4,700 to Rs 391,000 from the previous day's Rs 386,300, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 4,030 to Rs 335,219 from Rs 331,189, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold was sold at Rs 307,295, witnessing an increase of Rs 3,695 from Rs 303,600 a day earlier.
In the international market, the price of gold surged by $49, reaching $3,692 per ounce compared to $3,643 the previous day.
Silver prices also recorded a significant increase. The price of per tola silver rose by Rs 53 to Rs 4,496, up from Rs 4,443, while the rate for 10 grams of silver increased by Rs 45, now standing at Rs 3,854 against Rs 3,809 on Monday.
International silver prices also edged up by $0.54, reaching $42.69 per ounce compared to the previous rate of $42.15.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
Punjab makes septic tanks mandatory for all housing societies, plazas
Luxembourg to recognise State of Palestine
Five security officials including captain martyred in Balochistan: ISPR
PM Shehbaz Sharif may Meet Trump on Sept 25
‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in China
ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash
Tabreed shareholders approve interim dividend of 6.5 fils per share for H1
UAE national futsal team to face Malaysia in Asian Cup qualifiers
Study warns childhood high blood pressure linked to adult heart disease
Governor of CBUAE participates in 85th Meeting of GCC Central Bank Governors Com ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates hit highest-ever Rs391,000 per tola1 minute ago
-
Commerce minister Pledges historic trade momentum at "Pak–Iran Business Forum 2025"2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 20256 hours ago
-
Govt increases price of HSD by Rs 2.78 maintain old price of petrol14 hours ago
-
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic outlook15 hours ago
-
Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Construction16 hours ago
-
24 development schemes, Position Papers worth Rs.134b approved15 hours ago
-
Indonesian ambassador stresses strong economic ties through JVs15 hours ago
-
SMEDA to help raise export of hunting & sporting swords15 hours ago
-
Bridging ideas and policy, PIDE opens doors to new scholars17 hours ago