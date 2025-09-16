Gold rates hit highest-ever Rs391,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The price of gold on Tuesday surged to a record high in the domestic market, with 24-karat gold per tola increasing by Rs 4,700 to Rs 391,000 from the previous day's Rs 386,300, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 4,030 to Rs 335,219 from Rs 331,189, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold was sold at Rs 307,295, witnessing an increase of Rs 3,695 from Rs 303,600 a day earlier.

In the international market, the price of gold surged by $49, reaching $3,692 per ounce compared to $3,643 the previous day.

Silver prices also recorded a significant increase. The price of per tola silver rose by Rs 53 to Rs 4,496, up from Rs 4,443, while the rate for 10 grams of silver increased by Rs 45, now standing at Rs 3,854 against Rs 3,809 on Monday.

International silver prices also edged up by $0.54, reaching $42.69 per ounce compared to the previous rate of $42.15.