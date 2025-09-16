Govt Increases Price Of HSD By Rs 2.78 Maintain Old Price Of Petrol
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The government has increased the price of high-speed diesel by Rs 2.78 per liter while maintaining the old price of petrol.
Thus, the price of high-speed diesel has been increased from Rs 269.99 to Rs 272.77 per liter while maintaining the old price of petrol at Rs 264.
61 per liter, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.
These prices are applicable from September 16th to September 30, 2025.
The government has accordingly decided to revise the existing consumer prices of petroleum products, it said adding that the above price adjustments are in line with government’s policy of passing on the variations of prices in the international market to the domestic market.
