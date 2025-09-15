Open Menu

24 Development Schemes, Position Papers Worth Rs.134b Approved

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The 29th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year, here Monday approved 24 development schemes and six Position papers worth Rs.134 billion in the sectors of Higher Education, Governance and Local Government.

P&D Board Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf chaired the meeting.

Among the major approvals, the CM Initiative for Establishment of New Colleges was sanctioned at a cost of Rs. 7,457.49 million, while the CM Initiative for Establishment/Upgradation of Sub-Campuses of Existing Universities was approved at Rs. 2,000 million.

Several Governance & IT initiatives (Position Paper) were also cleared, including:

Digitization of Punjab Archives (Phase III), e-BIZ Portal for business Facilitation, Punjab e-Commerce Initiative, CM IT Internship Programme, Capacity Building of PMRU (I&C Wing, S&GAD), and Development of Online Statistical System in Punjab

A landmark approval under the Punjab Development Program focuses on the improvement of sewerage systems, storm water drainage, street pavements, and allied infrastructure in 23 cities across Punjab.

This flagship project has been allocated Rs. 124,603.051 million and will cover: Chichawatni (Sahiwal), Lodhran, Mian Channu (Khanewal), Kamalia (Toba Tek Singh), Tandlianwala (Faisalabad), Hasilpur (Bahawalpur), Mailsi (Vehari), Kot Addu, Pasrur (Sialkot), Shakargarh (Narowal), Hazro (Attock), Ferozewala (Sheikhupura), Bhalwal (Sargodha), Narowal, Muridke (Sheikhupura), Renala Khurd (Okara), Kabirwala (Khanewal), Sarai Sidhu (Khanewal), Chak Jhumra (Faisalabad), Pattoki (Kasur), Depalpur (Okara), Abdul Hakim (Khanewal), and MC Ali Pur Chatha (Wazirabad).

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Secretary education Ghulam Farid, Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmad, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and other senior officers.

