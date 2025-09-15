Open Menu

SMEDA To Help Raise Export Of Hunting & Sporting Swords

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:09 PM

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will facilitate the hunting and sporting swords and accessories manufacturers for enhancing export of the sector from USD 13.5 million to USD 100 million

It was assured by Socrat Aman Rana, Chief Executive Officer of SMEDA while talking to a delegation of the Hunting and Sporting Knives, Swords and Accessories Association of Pakistan here at SMEDA head office on Monday. The delegation was led by Nadeem Ahmed Warraich, Chairman of the Association. Senior officials of SMEDA also accompanied the CEO on this occasion.

The SMEDA CEO said that promoting exports and employments through SME development is the prime agenda of present government and the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The SMEDA is striving hard to achieve the goals set by the government in this regard, he said and assured to overcome the barriers hindering export promotion in the Hunting and Sporting Knives and Swords manufacturing sector.

He agreed to collaborate with the Association for developing sector profile, cluster documentary, e-commerce training programmes and improved production process.

Rana informed that SMEDA had developed a number of initiatives including e-support programme and export readiness programme to enable SME sector for making more contribution in the national exports. He said, such programs would equally be helpful for the Hunting and Sport Swords making sector.

Earlier giving a presentation, Nadeem Ahmed Warraich, Chairman of the Hunting & Sporting Knives Swords and Accessories Association of Pakistan, said that Pakistan’s share in the global trade of hunting and sporting knives was 0.53 percent in 2022, which has decreased to 0.41 percent in 2024. He said that the share can be enhanced manifold with support of the government. He claimed that the government support can raise the exports of hunting and sports knives from USD 13.5 million to USD 100 million.

