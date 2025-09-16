Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 11:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.31 280.27

GBP 385.76381.21

EUR 333.69 329.77

JPY 1.9262 1.9037

SAR 75.53 74.64

AED 77.14 76.

23

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1429

LIBOR 3M 4.0233

LIBOR 6M 3.8483

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.12278.86276.19 273.93271.41 268.82266.48

EUR330.21329.07 326.46324.32 321.90 319.28 316.91

GBP381.42379.73376.11373.03 369.52365.94362.69

