EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.31 280.27
GBP 385.76381.21
EUR 333.69 329.77
JPY 1.9262 1.9037
SAR 75.53 74.64
AED 77.14 76.
23
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1429
LIBOR 3M 4.0233
LIBOR 6M 3.8483
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.12278.86276.19 273.93271.41 268.82266.48
EUR330.21329.07 326.46324.32 321.90 319.28 316.91
GBP381.42379.73376.11373.03 369.52365.94362.69
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025
Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025
Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area
Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..
PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity
VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem
Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..
PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..
CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 20253 hours ago
-
Govt increases price of HSD by Rs 2.78 maintain old price of petrol11 hours ago
-
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic outlook12 hours ago
-
Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Construction14 hours ago
-
24 development schemes, Position Papers worth Rs.134b approved13 hours ago
-
Indonesian ambassador stresses strong economic ties through JVs13 hours ago
-
SMEDA to help raise export of hunting & sporting swords13 hours ago
-
Bridging ideas and policy, PIDE opens doors to new scholars15 hours ago
-
CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 internees in Faisalabad15 hours ago
-
Training programs imperative to enhance employee efficiency: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FE ..15 hours ago