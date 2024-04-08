Gold rates up by Rs 600 to Rs 245,700 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 245,700 on Monday as compared to its sale at Rs 245,100 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 514 and was sold at Rs 210,648 against the sale price of Rs210,134 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs193,094 from Rs 192,622, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to 2,355 from $2,350, the Association reported.