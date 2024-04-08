Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 600 To Rs 245,700 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 600 to Rs 245,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 245,700 on Monday as compared to its sale at Rs 245,100 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 514 and was sold at Rs 210,648 against the sale price of Rs210,134 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs193,094 from Rs 192,622, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to 2,355 from $2,350, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

48 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

4 hours ago
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

19 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

1 day ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

2 days ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Business