Gold Rates Up By Rs 600 To Rs 245,700 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 245,700 on Monday as compared to its sale at Rs 245,100 on the previous day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 514 and was sold at Rs 210,648 against the sale price of Rs210,134 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs193,094 from Rs 192,622, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2271.94 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to 2,355 from $2,350, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES15 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates45 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent52 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 20244 hours ago
-
ICCI, IBECHS agree to build Expo Centre in Gulberg Greens19 hours ago
-
Prices of poultry, ghee surge in Bahawalpur21 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz businessmen want to collaborate with Pakistani counterparts, says Meher Kashif23 hours ago
-
PFC delegation to participate in Canton Fair China23 hours ago
-
Hybrid seed association wants representation in NSDRA to end seed mafia23 hours ago
-
China's Tianjin sees retail sales boom during Qingming holiday1 day ago