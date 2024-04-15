Gold Rates Up By Rs 800 To Rs 247,300 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 247,300 on Monday as compared to its sale at Rs.246,500 on the previous day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs686 and was sold at Rs 212,020 against the sale price of Rs211,334 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs194,351 from Rs 193,723, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2271.94 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to 2,371 from $2,363, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim8 minutes ago
-
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments2 hours ago
-
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 20246 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal to receive APO Meritorious & Distinguished Award-2024 next month17 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal to receive APO Meritorious & Distinguished Award-2024 next month17 hours ago
-
Economic growth linked to durable regional peace22 hours ago
-
Prices of most capital goods fall in China24 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 20241 day ago