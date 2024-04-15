Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 800 To Rs 247,300 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 800 to Rs 247,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 247,300 on Monday as compared to its sale at Rs.246,500 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs686 and was sold at Rs 212,020 against the sale price of Rs211,334 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs194,351 from Rs 193,723, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to 2,371 from $2,363, the Association reported.

