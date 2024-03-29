Gold Rates Up By Rs.3,800 To Rs.234,800 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.3,800 and was sold at Rs.234,800 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.231,000 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.3,258 to Rs.201,303 from Rs.
198,045 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.184,528 from Rs. 181,541, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.20 to rs.2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs.17.15 to 2,211.93.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $40 to $2,254 from $.2,214, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
More Stories From Business
-
SACM directs authorities to find out solution to problems of miners, crush plants14 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation falls slightly24 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan's Ambassador, Pakistan’s Commerce minister forge path for enhanced economic ties25 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy49 minutes ago
-
Economy commences on better note in 2024: Finance Minister1 hour ago
-
BIST 100 up at Friday’s open2 hours ago
-
Biden administration approves $60M to rebuild Baltimore bridge2 hours ago
-
China to export homegrown tunnel-boring machine to Italy3 hours ago
-
Foreigners make nearly 3 million inbound, outbound trips to China in Jan-Feb3 hours ago
-
Türkiye's foreign trade gap halves in January-February3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Tractor production increase 68% in Jul-Feb4 hours ago