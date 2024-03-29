Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.3,800 To Rs.234,800 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.3,800 and was sold at Rs.234,800 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.231,000 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.3,258 to Rs.201,303 from Rs.

198,045 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.184,528 from Rs. 181,541, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.20 to rs.2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs.17.15 to 2,211.93.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $40 to $2,254 from $.2,214, the Association reported.

