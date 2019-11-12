Governor SBP unveils commemorative coin at 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Reza Baqir on Tuesday unveiled the commemorative coin of Rs 550 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak at State Bank of Pakistan

A delegation of Sikh Community led by Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa, Patron in Chief Pakistan Sikh Council & Member Prime Minister's Task force for Evacuee Trust Property Board, comprising members of Pakistan Sikh Council and Baba Guru Nanak Darbar also attended the ceremony, said a SBP press release.

In his welcome address, the Governor informed the audience that this was the first time in the history of the country that a coin in memory of a religious personality was issued. He cited three reasons behind the issuance of the commemorative coin in the name of Baba Guru Nanak. The first was that through this gesture, State Bank has contributed in the national efforts to support inter-religious harmony.

Second, the coin will underscore the message of peace taught by Baba Guru Nanak. Third, this initiative was to promote peace, which enhances economic prosperity which was a key goal of the State Bank of Pakistan, he said.

Chief Guest, Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa in his address thanked the Governor SBP and State Bank and stated that the issuance of the coin serves as special gift for 140 million Sikhs living all over the world.

The commemorative coins were available through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from November 12, 2019. These coins were also available at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak at Kartarpur Sahib.

At the end of the ceremony, Governor State Bank presented memento to the chief guest. The details of the coin were as under: metal composition: Cupro-Nickel, Copper 75% & Nickel 25% Dimension: 30.0 mm and weight is 13.5 grams.