Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual budget for 2021-22  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) The Federal government on Friday announced ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ for the citizens in annula budget of year 2021-22.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin while presenting budget for FY 2021-22 made this announcement in his speech.

He said the government wanted to faciliate the pubic with the facility of mini cars, saying that specific amount of budget was allocated for the scheme.

“The citizens could get benefit of this scheme,” said Shaukat Tarin.

He said: “Excise duty has been abolished on small cars of 800 CC besides customs and regulatory duty,”.

The minister said that there was also relaxation on tax for purchasing electric vehciles.

The vehciles already manufactured as well as the new model vehciles were exempted from advanced custom duty , he added.

In annual budget, Rs 739billion amount was allocated for Transforamtion plant in Karachi. The minister said that Rs2050billion was allocated for the projects under Public and Private Partnership.

“ML 1 project will be completed in three phases,” annouced Mr. Tarin, adding that it would bring a revolution in railways’ sector.

For electrictiy projects, Rs 118billions amount was allocated in the annual budget, he said, adding that 25 per cent additional amount would be provided to the provices.

Tarin said that Rs 57 billion was allocated for Daso Hydro Power project. The Finance Minister said that the PTI government was leading the economy to stability in the country as current account deficit was also recovered.

He went on to say that experts increased by 14 per cent last year and Pakistan entered into economic growth club. He said the PTI government saved the country from becoming “bankrupt” and expenditures were controlled for this purpose.

“All those who are criticizing growth rate has nothing to substantiate their claims,” he said, referring to the opposition which created rumpus in the National Assembly during his speech.