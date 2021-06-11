UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ In Annual Budget For 2021-22  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:02 PM

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual budget for 2021-22  

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin while presenting budget for financial year of 2021-22 has said that the government wants to faciliate the public through their scheme ‘Meri Car Scheme’.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) The Federal government on Friday announced ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ for the citizens in annula budget of year 2021-22.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin while presenting budget for FY 2021-22 made this announcement in his speech.

He said the government wanted to faciliate the pubic with the facility of mini cars, saying that specific amount of budget was allocated for the scheme.

“The citizens could get benefit of this scheme,” said Shaukat Tarin.

He said: “Excise duty has been abolished on small cars of 800 CC besides customs and regulatory duty,”.

The minister said that there was also relaxation on tax for purchasing electric vehciles.

The vehciles already manufactured as well as the new model vehciles were exempted from advanced custom duty , he added.

In annual budget, Rs 739billion amount was allocated for Transforamtion plant in Karachi. The minister said that Rs2050billion was allocated for the projects under Public and Private Partnership.

“ML 1 project will be completed in three phases,” annouced Mr. Tarin, adding that it would bring a revolution in railways’ sector.

For electrictiy projects, Rs 118billions amount was allocated in the annual budget, he said, adding that 25 per cent additional amount would be provided to the provices.

Tarin said that Rs 57 billion was allocated for Daso Hydro Power project. The Finance Minister said that the PTI government was leading the economy to stability in the country as current account deficit was also recovered.

He went on to say that experts increased by 14 per cent last year and Pakistan entered into economic growth club. He said the PTI government saved the country from becoming “bankrupt” and expenditures were controlled for this purpose.

“All those who are criticizing growth rate has nothing to substantiate their claims,” he said, referring to the opposition which created rumpus in the National Assembly during his speech.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shaukat Tarin Budget From Government Mini Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

23 minutes ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

23 minutes ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

38 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

42 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.