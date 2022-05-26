(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said that the coalition government is trying hard to bring the country out of economic crisis by reforming the system.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf government had exposed the country to a default like situation but "we will not let Pakistan go on default".

He said there was a pause in the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but it did not mean that the discussions had failed.

He said the reason behind pause in the discussions with the IMF was that the government did not want to shift more burden on the common man. "We will not put the burden of inflation left behind by Imran Khan on our own shoulder." Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that whenever there was a event of certain national interest, Imran Khan started such an activity that support Pakistan's enemy.

"On May 25, the Indian courts were set to announce decision of the case against Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik but due to the long march, Pakistan media could not highlight the issue", he said adding that the Occupied Kashmiris were expecting that all Pakistani leadership would express solidarity with them but Imran Khan tried to eclipse this issue.

"He (Imran Khan) is tried, tested and failed leader.

" Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI leadership should tell why the national exchequer was empty.

He said unprecedentedly, there was zero allocation for development budget during final quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22, because they were trying to control the fiscal deficit.

The minister pointed out that the PTI government could not introduce even a single economic reform, nor it could complete even a single development project conceived during its tenure.

"We completed dozens of mega projects in out five years' term. Sahiwal coal power project, Port Qasim Power Project, three RLNG based projects, Multan-Sukkur motorway, 2000 kms motorways and dozens of university campuses were few of those proejcts," he added.

He said the PTI government had put the country's sovereignty at stake by taking huge debts.

He said Imran Khan wrongly presented Pakistan as a corrupt country. "We are quite a normal country, we are as honest as any other country and as corrupt as any other country." The minister said Imran Khan deliberately on the agenda of politicizing and polarizing the country's institutions such as Pakistan army and Judiciary.

He asked the ex service men to refrain from taking part in creating anarchy in the country by supporting a specific political party.