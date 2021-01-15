Govt increases POL prices again

(@fidahassanain)

The government has increased Rs3.20 per litre of petrol while Rs 2.95 for Speed diesel and Rs 4.42 per litre for light diesel. The price of per litre Kerosene oil was increased by Rs3.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) The Federal government increased prices of the petroleum products by putting extra burden on the public suffering already due to high prices on Friday (today).

The prices were increased for the half of January, 2021.

The government increased Rs3.20 per litre of petrol while Rs 2.

95 for Speed diesel and Rs 4.42 per litre for light diesel. The price of per litre Kerosene oil was increased by Rs3.

The new prices would come into effect from today midnight.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended up to Rs 13 increase in the price of per litre petrol. The reports said that the PM rejected the suggested increase and allowed Rs 3.20 increase in the price of per litre petrol.