Govt prioritize to peruse economic reform agenda for sustainable economic development: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Wednesday said the government is committed to economic reform to sustainable economic development in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Wednesday said the government is committed to economic reform to sustainable economic development in the country.

The minister spoke at the JP Morgan Seminar on Pakistan’s Economic Policy Outlook.

He outlined three important reform areas of taxation, energy and privatization, said a press release issued here.

The minister highlighted positive economic indicators including strong performance of the agriculture sector, diminishing inflationary pressures, stable exchange rate, declining trade deficit and strong remittances.

He informed that the government was committed to entering into a larger and extended programme with the IMF.

