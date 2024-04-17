- Home
- Business
- News
- Govt prioritize to peruse economic reform agenda for sustainable economic development: Minister
Govt Prioritize To Peruse Economic Reform Agenda For Sustainable Economic Development: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Wednesday said the government is committed to economic reform to sustainable economic development in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Wednesday said the government is committed to economic reform to sustainable economic development in the country.
The minister spoke at the JP Morgan Seminar on Pakistan’s Economic Policy Outlook.
He outlined three important reform areas of taxation, energy and privatization, said a press release issued here.
The minister highlighted positive economic indicators including strong performance of the agriculture sector, diminishing inflationary pressures, stable exchange rate, declining trade deficit and strong remittances.
He informed that the government was committed to entering into a larger and extended programme with the IMF.
Recent Stories
Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains
Primary exams underway in Larkana
Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival
T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam
Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 2022
Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads
Development partners unite to support growth in merged districts of KP
European stock markets rebound after heavy losses
Robber gang busted, two held
CM orders swift execution of Lahore development plan
Envoy for fulfillment of climate finance commitments to support vulnerable devel ..
Bilawal's spokesman hosts US diplomatic delegation
More Stories From Business
-
European stock markets rebound after heavy losses5 minutes ago
-
SECP files complaint against two individuals on violation of trading2 minutes ago
-
IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Year' risk1 hour ago
-
Rs 770.9m fine imposed on 7,364 power pilferers2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher2 hours ago
-
PSX issues ESG Primer for listed companies2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procurement targets3 hours ago
-
PSX loses 150 more points3 hours ago
-
GCT directed to utilize equipment, labs for productive purposes3 hours ago
-
GIKI, Dawlance agree to boost collaboration, exchange expertise2 hours ago
-
European stock markets rebound after heavy losses2 hours ago