Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport system: Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 11:04 PM
Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan said that Punjab government under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz was striving hard to promote eco-friendly transport system to facilitate the masses and overcome the environmental issues
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan said that Punjab government under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz was striving hard to promote eco-friendly transport system to facilitate the masses and overcome the environmental issues.
Speaking at a meeting with the office bearers of Universal Motors during his visit to Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) here on Friday, he highlighted the determination of Punjab government and said that it would promote business activities and provide conducive environment for the investors.
The government had set its priorities to provide modern and reliable travel facilities to the masses, he added.
During visit, he also inspected an electric bus and reviewed its features. He said, "Pakistan is rich in resources and we are committed to improving the transport sector.
He highlighted the ongoing efforts to expedite the introduction of electric buses in major cities of the province and urged the Universal Motors to expedite production process so that the government could procure buses and offer quality, comfortable and convenient transportation services to the passengers.
Officials of Universal Motors briefed the minister about their initiative to manufacture Electric Vehicles (EVs) and revealed that their company was in the process of producing electric Hino buses and coaches equipped with advanced technology.
These vehicles were expected to hit the roads within next six months and introduction of these vehicles would provide high-quality transportation facilities to the commuters, they added.
Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Humayun Rasheed Sial and others were also present on the spot.
