Govt to overcome economic situation successfully: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Wednesday said the present difficult economic situation would be successfully overcome with cooperation of the trading community.

He was talking to a joint representative delegation of the Haripur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, All Traders' Association (Haripur) and District Bar Haripur .

The delegation told the governor regarding ill-treatment of the district administration with the trading community and law & order situation including vehicles' lifting incidents in the district.

The members of the delegation also invited the governor to the oath taking ceremonies of the Haripur Bar Association and All Traders' Federation Haripur.

The governor said the business community was the backbone of the national economy and in case of any testing time, they had remained in the forefront and was confident that the present difficult economic situation would also be overcome with the cooperation of the trading community.