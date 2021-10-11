UrduPoint.com

Greenpeace UK Blocks Downing Street To Urge Johnson To Stop Oil Drilling Off Scotland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Greenpeace UK Blocks Downing Street to Urge Johnson to Stop Oil Drilling Off Scotland

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Members of environmental group Greenpeace UK blocked the road outside the official residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson at number 10 Downing Street on Monday to urge him against approval of a huge new oil field at Cambo, in the North Sea off of Scotland.

Images posted by the movement on social media showed dozens of protesters chained to barrels outside the gates of Johnson's residence in Whitehall, where they also unveiled a twelve-foot statue of the Conservative leader covered in oil.

"Cambo oilfield. Boris Johnson´s monumental climate failure," reads the plaque fitted to the statue.

Greenpeace UK, which urged the public to tweet the prime minister, who is reportedly on holiday in Spain, and call on him to reject the Cambo drilling permit, claimed that the government´s over-reliance on fossil fuels is leaving people vulnerable.

"People are worried about gas price rises & queueing for petrol while energy companies go bust," the campaign group added.

Later on, the London Metropolitan Police confirmed on Twitter that seven people had been arrested following the protest outside Downing Street on suspicion of obstructing a highway and that the barrels had been removed.

On Thursday, Greenpeace UK lost its legal challenge to have the government's decision to allow British Petroleum to drill for oil at another field in the North Sea revoked.

