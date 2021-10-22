Gyetvay Asks US Court to End Electronic Monitoring, Set Speedy Trial - Filings

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The chief financial officer of Russian energy company Novatek, Mark Gyetvay, is asking a US court to remove electronic monitoring and proceed with a speedy trial in connection to his tax evasion charges, according to court documents.

"Mr. Gyetvay has surrendered his passports, is willing to agree to reasonable domestic travel restrictions, a curfew of 11pm to 6am, and a reasonable bond amount to be secured by his Novatek shares. Under the true facts and circumstances of this case, however, the electronic monitoring requirement is unduly restrictive," Novatek's defense team said in court documents on Thursday.

Moreover, according to court documents, Novatek's defense counsel urged the court to hold a speedy trial.

Novatek's status conference hearing over his tax evasion charges will be held on December 16.

Gyetvay was arrested by US authorities on September 23 on tax evasion charges related to the $93 million he had saved in offshore accounts. The Justice Department alleges that Gyetvay was engaged in a scheme to defraud the US government by failing to disclose and pay taxes on those assets.

The status conference, which will take place prior to the jury trial, allows the government prosecution team and Gyetvay's defense attorneys to exchange evidence about the case. However, the possibility of a plea bargain may also be discussed or negotiated in the conference.

Gyetvay is currently released on a $80 million bail. He said in a tweet that he was indicted on "baseless" tax charges that had already been settled through a voluntary program, during which he pleaded not guilty. He added that he intends to fight the charges.