UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hammad Wants Rationalized Pay, Pension System To Ensure Equity

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Hammad wants rationalized pay, pension system to ensure equity

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar Tuesday underlined the importance of introducing rationalized pay and pension system to remove anomalies and ensure equity.

The minister was talking to the Chairperson Pay and Pension Commission, Ms Nargis Sethi, who called on him here while Finance Secretary also participated in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The minister said that the current model for disbursements of Pay and Pensions was not sustainable and there was a need to rationalize salaries, pensions, allowances, perks etc by removing anomalies to ensure equity.

He stressed for finding a way forward which is transparent, feasible and sustainable in the long run. He extended full support and facilitation to the commission on the occasion.

He said that the Pay and Pension Commission had a very challenging task ahead as the federal and provincial governments' employees were looking forward with great hope towards the recommendations of the commission.

Earlier, the Ms. Nargis Sethi briefed the Finance Minister about the working of the commission to streamline the existing pay and pension structure as per mandate of the commission.

She updated the finance minister about the consultative process being followed to ensure all stakeholders were onboard in working out a financially viable solution to disbursement of pay and pensions.

The current pension payment system is a massive burden on our economy, she added.

The chairperson also apprised the Finance Minister about working of sub-committees, which were assigned terms of reference to deliberate and present firmed-up proposals for harmonisation of pay and pension system across the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Nargis All

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Bangladesh on 17 Ap ..

1 hour ago

GEFCO UAE and DP World, UAE Region partner for car ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.