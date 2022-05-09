UrduPoint.com

Hashim Sees Vast SMEs Scope In Tharparkar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Hashim sees vast SMEs scope in Tharparkar

There is a vast scope of developing small businesses in Tharparkar in the fields of tourism, agriculture and e-commerce

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :There is a vast scope of developing small businesses in Tharparkar in the fields of tourism, agriculture and e-commerce.

It was observed by Hashim Raza, Chief Executive Officer of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in a meeting with Mahesh Malani, an MNA from Tharparkar along with a number of other dignitaries of the area, here Monday.

Hashim Raza said that present government is giving special priority to achieve economic prosperity through SME development across the country. The SMEDA has been tasked to manage equitable development of small and medium businesses in all provinces, he said.

"We are focusing economically neglected areas like Tharparkar in this regard," he added.

MNA Mahesh Malani, expressing his views on this occasion, highlighted various kinds of business having potential of rapid growth in Tharparkar. He said that area has many attractions for national and international tourists, which may be explored by creating a good infrastructure and facilities at least at par with northern areas' tourism spots. He assured to continue a sustainable coordination with SMEDA to lay down an effective strategy in this regard.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Tharparkar May All From Government

Recent Stories

Police conducts search operation around GPO chowk

Police conducts search operation around GPO chowk

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan's LG polls to be held as per schedule: ..

Balochistan's LG polls to be held as per schedule: Election Commission of Pakist ..

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly unanimously condemns Imran's mal ..

National Assembly unanimously condemns Imran's malicious campaign against state ..

2 minutes ago
 Grandmother, granddaughter electrocuted

Grandmother, granddaughter electrocuted

2 minutes ago
 Sindh CM pays surprise visit to Sindh Secretariat

Sindh CM pays surprise visit to Sindh Secretariat

2 minutes ago
 Dist admin continues action against hike in chicke ..

Dist admin continues action against hike in chicken meat prices

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.