HDIP Labs' Up-gradation Likely To Complete In Current FY

Petroleum Division is likely to complete the up-gradation of testing laboratories of Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) during the current fiscal year, which would help ensure the provision of quality fuel across the country

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Petroleum Division is likely to complete the up-gradation of testing laboratories of Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) during the current fiscal year, which would help ensure the provision of quality fuel across the country.

Under the project, the government in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) has allocated an amount of Rs 143.446 million to upgrade petroleum testing facilities of HDIP at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Quetta, besides getting the ISO certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad.

According to an official document available with APP, the project scope included procurement of the latest equipment for complete testing of indigenous and imported petroleum products at the HDIP facilities in line with the international standards and specifications.

With completion of the project, the country's oil industry and general consumers would benefit from the upgraded testing facilities.

"Moreover, this will have a positive impact on the environment as new equipment and other resources will help maintain the quality of POL products as per Euro standards." The project would help facilitate the supply of locally produced and imported petroleum products to industrial, commercial, agriculture, transport and domestic consumers.

"Procurement of new equipment will help test about 2,500 samples per annum with additional parameters of the specifications for different petroleum products," as per the document.

The up-graded laboratories would provide international standards sampling and testing services to Independent Power Producers, oil importers, oil marketing companies, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, Civil Administration, besides benefiting the automobile industry in reducing foreign exchange expenditures on imports of spare parts, and automobile users with reduced maintenance cost.

