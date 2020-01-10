UrduPoint.com
Heimtextil Fair Turns Successful For Pakistani Exporters

The Heimtextil 2020 Trade Fair was a success for the Pakistani businessmen, who received an encouraging responses from customers and visitors, hence brightening the prospects for enhancing homemade textiles exports from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Heimtextil 2020 Trade Fair was a success for the Pakistani businessmen, who received an encouraging responses from customers and visitors, hence brightening the prospects for enhancing homemade textiles exports from the country.

The 50th Anniversary Edition of Heimtextil, held in Frankfurt Germany from January 7 to 10 presented more sustainable products than ever before, according to press statement received here Friday.

This time, a total of 231 exhibitors represented Pakistan in the fair, which has been an attractive platform for export businesses and a trendsetting launch event to present new season products at the start of the year Meanwhile, Pakistan Commercial Counselor in Germany, Khawaja Khurram Naeem also visited Heimtextil and appreciated Pakistani exhibitors.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the exporters had improved their work in order to compete in the market. "We are trying our best to educate our exporters more and help them in our best ways," he said.

On the occasion, Zaki Bashir from Gul Ahmed and Executive Committee All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) expressed satisfaction over the turnout of visitors which provided them an opportunity to present their new products and designs to a variety of buyers from all over the world.

Ghulam Mustafa from Nimra Textile said that on this 50th anniversary edition, Heimtextil had set a fantastic variety of programs, it was worth the experience while Moin A. Razzak from Hasham Towel and Executive Committee Towel Manufacturers' Association of Pakistan (TMA) said that they got very encouraging response from customers.

Haroon Shamsi from Shaheen Industries and Executive Committee Towel Manufacturers' Association of Pakistan (TMA) said that the entire response on each day of the fair was very good.

Pakistan had 231 exhibitors, some of the exhibitors participated under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The international home textiles industry has enjoyed a promising start at Heimtextil as over 70,000 visitors experienced design innovations by around 3,000 international exhibitors from 65 countries.

With growth in both visitors and exhibitors, Heimtextil had convinced the world with its unique position for home & household textile, the press statement added.

