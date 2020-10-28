UrduPoint.com
Heineken Reports Q3 Net Profit Down 76%

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:15 PM

Heineken reports Q3 net profit down 76%

Dutch brewer Heineken said Wednesday that its nine months to September net profit plunged 76 percent to 396 million euros as the coronavirus pandemic shut down large swathes of the global economy

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Dutch brewer Heineken said Wednesday that its nine months to September net profit plunged 76 percent to 396 million Euros as the coronavirus pandemic shut down large swathes of the global economy.

Heineken said the virus and accompanying lock downs had had a "significant impact" on business with sales by volume down 8.0 percent for the period.

