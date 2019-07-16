UrduPoint.com
High Commissioner Designate To Singapore Visits Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 09:56 PM

High Commissioner designate to Singapore visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

High Commissioner designate to Singapore, Ms Rukhsana Afzal Tuesday urged Pakistani business community to join hands in exploring new avenues of trade among members of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) mainly Singapore

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :High Commissioner designate to Singapore, Ms Rukhsana Afzal Tuesday urged Pakistani business community to join hands in exploring new avenues of trade among members of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) mainly Singapore.

She expressed these remarks during her visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here.

There was a need to revitalize trade relations with Singapore and there were immense potential in different sectors, including gems and jewelry, Halal foods, Rice, Mangoes, textile, handicrafts and services sector ,she added.

She said "We are working on addressing key issues including direct flights, visas regime and tariff barriers." The private sector would be given full support in organizing business opportunity conference and exchange of delegation, she added.

Rukhsana Afzal pointed out that a pragmatic approach was required from chamber of commerce and her office was ready to provide all kind of assistance and cooperation for boosting bilateral trade ties between the two countries.

She also assured full cooperation in RCCI upcoming gems and jewelry conference and said that HC would invite Singapore companies to be a part of this three days exhibition.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem said that Singapore was a small country compared to Pakistan, still it was one of the strong economies of the world. Interaction between business communities of the two countries could greatly help Pakistan learn from the experience of Singapore, he added.

Singapore could be rated the best model country for entire Asia as it was a highly developed and successful free-market economy, said Malik Shahid.

"Although bilateral trade stands below $1 billion, however, both countries have great potential to double and triple the trade volume over the next five to 10 years," the RCCI chief stressed.

He also gave a short summary of RCCI current and upcoming events.

