UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters In Mong Kok Area - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:50 AM

Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in Mong Kok Area - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Hong Kong police have used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters who have taken to the streets in Mong Kok area on Sunday night, media reported.

RTHK public broadcasting service reported that people started the protest in Mong Kok at 12:00 GMT. The police detained two people during the peaceful rally that raised indignation in the crowd. A few hours later the police raised a black flag and started dispersing protesters with tear gas, the media said.

Hong Kong has been gripped by violent protests since June. The demonstrations, initially a response to an extradition bill, continued even after the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. The protesters now claim that the authorities are abusing their power to suppress them, a claim that the government has denied.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest Police China Hong Kong June October Gas Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Tahnoun receives &#039;Journey of the Un ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to French Pres ..

5 hours ago

WAM takes part in 47th General Assembly of FANA in ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives AAAID Chairman and Boar ..

6 hours ago

National preparations for next 50 years are import ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality learns about latest digital s ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.