Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break with healthy gains Tuesday as traders look ahead to the release of key US consumer inflation data, while support also came from optimism the government will further ease containment measures in the city soon.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.96 percent, or 274.25 points, to 28,727.53.

dan/jah