UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Sinks In Mixed Asian Trade As China Rattles Confidence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:05 PM

Hong Kong sinks in mixed Asian trade as China rattles confidence

Asian markets were mixed Tuesday with confidence at a premium after the previous day's sell-off, with Hong Kong suffering another hefty loss as investors kept a wary eye on China following its latest crackdown on a range of industries

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Asian markets were mixed Tuesday with confidence at a premium after the previous day's sell-off, with Hong Kong suffering another hefty loss as investors kept a wary eye on China following its latest crackdown on a range of industries.

The announcement of new regulations on the tutorial sector -- which has decimated private education firms -- along with more moves against tech firms and fresh rules for property and food delivery companies has traders worrying where Beijing will strike next, analysts said.

That comes against a backdrop of rising concerns about the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant and the slow rollout of vaccines, with some governments having to impose new lockdowns or other containment measures.

Hong Kong sank more than five percent to extended Monday's drop of more than four percent after investors were spooked by Beijing's latest move to tighten its grip on the economy.

At the weekend it said it would prevent firms that teach school curriculum from making a profit, raising capital or going public, making them virtually uninvestable.

Officials also looked to wind in tech giant Tencent, while unveiling new rules to protect drivers in the delivery business.

In Hong Kong, firms caught in the regulatory sweep fell further, though the losses for education firms were not as stark as on Monday.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all fell at the open.

CMB International Securities strategist Daniel So added: "The key concern now is whether regulators will do more and expand the crackdown to other sectors.

"The regulatory concerns will be the key overhang to the market for the second half." - Key figures around 0720 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 27,970.22 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 5.32 percent at 24,798.07 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 2.5 percent at 3,381.18 London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 percent at 6,973.77 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 110.15 Yen from 110.37 yen at 2125 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3817 from $1.3815 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1791 from $1.1802 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.34 pence from 85.41 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $71.95 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.2 percent at $74.65 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 35,144.31 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Education China London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo York Market All From Asia

Recent Stories

Agreement signed to boost global competitiveness o ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese shares close lower on Tuesday

1 minute ago

Country's youth literacy stands at 72 per cent: PS ..

1 minute ago

Hsing-Chun Kuo From Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) Wins W ..

1 minute ago

Two more athletes test positive for COVID-19 at To ..

1 minute ago

Spain's men's cycling team coach tests COVID posit ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.