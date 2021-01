(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday morning, extending their rally into a sixth straight day that has sent the market above 30,000 for the first time since April 2019 as traders welcomed in the new presidency of Joe Biden.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.17 percent, or 49.72 points, to 30,012.19.