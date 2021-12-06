Hong Kong stocks down on open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell on open Monday, tracking fears over a US rate hike and the lingering impacts of a crackdown by Beijing on big tech firms.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.07 percent, or 254.87 points, to 23,511.82.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.25 percent, or 9.10 points, to 3616.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down, falling 2.73 points to 2523.65.