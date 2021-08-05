Hong Kong stocks end lower on 5th Aug, 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong shares closed with losses Thursday, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia fuelled by concerns about the Delta strain of Covid, while gaming firms took a fresh hit on signs China has the industry in its sights

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares closed with losses Thursday, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia fuelled by concerns about the Delta strain of Covid, while gaming firms took a fresh hit on signs China has the industry in its sights.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.84 percent, or 221.86 points, to 26,204.69.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.31 percent, or 10.67 points, to 3,466.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.75 percent, or 18.58 points, to 2,447.04.