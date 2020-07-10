UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With Deep Losses

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 02:52 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower Friday, in line with an Asia-wide sell-off, with investors also spooked by fresh infections in the city that have led to the re imposition of containment measures including school closures.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.84 percent, or 482.75 points, to 25,727.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.95 percent, or 67.27 points, to 3,383.32 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.31 percent, or 6.95 points, to 2,251.00.

