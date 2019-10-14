UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With Healthy Gains

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with healthy gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Shares rallied on Monday in Hong Kong after China and the United States announced a partial trade deal that eased tensions between the economic superpowers.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.81 percent, or 213.

41 points, to 26,521.85, marking a third straight advance.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.15 percent, or 34.22 points, to 3,007.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.43 percent, or 23.37 points, to 1,660.33.

