Hong Kong Stocks Finish On The Up 17 October 2019

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:18 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares finished on a positive note Thursday as more weak US data raised hopes for another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.69 percent, or 184.

21 points, to 26,848.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.05 percent, or 1.38 points, to 2,977.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely changed, inching up 0.27 points to 1,635.92.

