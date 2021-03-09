UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Open Slightly Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged up at the start of business Tuesday morning following a steep loss the day before, though investors remain on edge over the prospect of higher interest rates as the global economy recovers.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.44 percent, or 124.43 points, to 28,665.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.18 percent, or 6.07 points, to 3,415.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.37 percent, or 8.13 points, to 2215.95.

