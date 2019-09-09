Hong Kong stocks open with gains

Hong Kong, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Monday to extend last week's gains after China unveiled fresh economic stimulus, while weak US jobs data fuelled talk of further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.20 percent, or 52.60 points, to 26,743.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.81 percent, or 24.18 points, to 3,023.78 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was up 0.84 percent, or 13.94 points, at 1,671.44.