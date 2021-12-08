Hong Kong Stocks Slightly Up At The Open
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 08:20 AM
Hong Kong, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose slightly at the open Wednesday, as fears lingered over China's debt-laden property sector.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.06 percent, or 14.15 points, to 23,997.81.
The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.11 percent, or 3.93 points, to 3,599.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.54 percent, or 13.31 points, at 2,490.80.