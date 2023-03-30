Hungarian Businesses Pragmatic, Do Not Leave Russian Market Voluntarily - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Hungarian businesses are showing a pragmatic approach on the Russian market, not a single company has left Russia voluntarily, Ambassador to Budapest Yevgeny Stanislavov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Russian Embassy to Hungary does not monitor the work of Hungarian companies in Russia, but I know for sure that not a single foreign company has voluntarily left Russia," Stanislavov said.

"For foreign entrepreneurs, including Hungarian, the capacious and profitable Russian market remains attractive, despite logistical and other difficulties caused by sanctions.

The Hungarian business in the current difficult conditions demonstrates an absolutely sound, pragmatic approach," he said.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Ukraine is cracking down on some Hungarian companies, which are present on the Russian market. He said Hungarian enterprises operate legally in Russia without violating sanctions, so the situation when they are banned from working on the Ukrainian market is unacceptable.