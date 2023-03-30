UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Businesses Pragmatic, Do Not Leave Russian Market Voluntarily - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Hungarian Businesses Pragmatic, Do Not Leave Russian Market Voluntarily - Ambassador

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Hungarian businesses are showing a pragmatic approach on the Russian market, not a single company has left Russia voluntarily, Ambassador to Budapest Yevgeny Stanislavov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Russian Embassy to Hungary does not monitor the work of Hungarian companies in Russia, but I know for sure that not a single foreign company has voluntarily left Russia," Stanislavov said.

"For foreign entrepreneurs, including Hungarian, the capacious and profitable Russian market remains attractive, despite logistical and other difficulties caused by sanctions.

The Hungarian business in the current difficult conditions demonstrates an absolutely sound, pragmatic approach," he said.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Ukraine is cracking down on some Hungarian companies, which are present on the Russian market. He said Hungarian enterprises operate legally in Russia without violating sanctions, so the situation when they are banned from working on the Ukrainian market is unacceptable.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Company Budapest Hungary Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2023

12 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zay ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown ..

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his a ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Preside ..

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnou ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointme ..

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Pr ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.