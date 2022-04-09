UrduPoint.com

Hungary Paying For Russian Gas In Rubles Does Not Violate Sanctions - State Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2022 | 05:01 PM

Hungary Paying for Russian Gas in Rubles Does Not Violate Sanctions - State Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Paying for Russian gas in rubles will not violate EU sanctions because Budapest and Moscow have a bilateral contract and the payment issue is purely technical, Hungarian Secretary of State Zoltan Kovacs said on Saturday.

"The European Union so far has no common procurement of gas and oil for European countries.

So, as we speak, we still go by and alongside those contracts we have with the Russians regarding gas and oil. And according to those contracts, it is a technical issue in what designation we pay. So, it is not going around any kind of sanction policy. Very definitely, as we well know, the Hungarian economy and the Hungarian population is dependent 85% on Russian gas," Kovacs said in an interview with the CNN.

