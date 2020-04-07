UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai, Kia Suspend Half Of Overseas Plants On Virus Impact

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:24 PM

Hyundai, Kia suspend half of overseas plants on virus impact

Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Tuesday they have suspended half of their overseas plants due to the spreading new coronavirus outbreak

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Tuesday they have suspended half of their overseas plants due to the spreading new coronavirus outbreak.

Six out of Hyundai's 10 overseas plants and three out of Kia's seven overseas factories are not in operation in line with local governments' efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the latest development, Hyundai has extended the suspension of its plant in Russia, which was originally scheduled to resume production on Monday after a nine-day nationwide holiday.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the paid holiday period until April 30.

"The company has not decided until when it will halt the Russian plant following the Russian government's latest guidance," a Hyundai spokesman said by phone.

Hyundai currently operates seven domestic plants and four plants in China, while halting production at its plants in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Its plants' overall capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.

Hyundai suspended its plant in Alabama on March 18 (local time) after one of its employees there was infected with COVID-19.

It said on Monday that an employee at the Alabama plant died of the virus, without saying whether the deceased is the worker diagnosed last month.

The Alabama plant is scheduled to resume operations next Monday, though there may be a change, Hyundai said.

Kia operates eight domestic plants and three factories in China for now, while its plants in the U.S., Mexico and India are suspended. Its total output capacity is 3.84 million units.

Kia halted its factory in Georgia once from March 19-20 (local time) due to a lack of engines assembled and delivered from Hyundai Motor's Alabama plant.

The company once again stopped the Georgia plant on March 30 and plans to keep the suspension until April 10.

Still, Kia resumed operations at its plant in Slovakia on Monday following a 14-day suspension.

"The resumption was possible as the country has reported few cases of the coronavirus," the spokesman said. But the plant's operations are expected to face a suspension if the coronavirus crisis prolongs without signs of slowing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Russia Turkey China Company Vehicles Died Vladimir Putin Brazil Georgia Czech Republic United States Slovakia Mexico March April May From Government Hyundai Kia Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Medical equipment dispatched to protesting doctors ..

48 seconds ago

Nearly equal split between respondents of a global ..

18 minutes ago

OIC Usesall its Potentials to Ensure Cooperation i ..

22 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed rules out differences in ranks of P ..

25 minutes ago

LG Electronics delivers Q1 earnings surprise, viru ..

17 minutes ago

Lord Qurban urges UN, P5 members to help stop Indi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.