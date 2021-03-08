UrduPoint.com
ICCI For Exploring Opportunities Existing In Sports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan Monday said the sports was an important source of generating economic activity as the global industry was valued at over USD 500 billion.

Therefore, he urged that the Sports Committee of ICCI should focus on promoting various sports activities for achieving beneficial results for the economy.

Presiding over a meeting of ICCI Sports Committee, he said the progress of many industries was linked with sports, therefore, promotion of sports would boost their growth.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said ICCI Sports Committee should accelerate efforts for promoting all sports including cricket, hockey, tennis, badminton, kabaddi judo and others.

He said the Sports Committee should develop strong liaison with Pakistan Sports board and other Sports Associations to explore opportunities for boosting sports activities in the region.

He said ICCI had recently organized a very successful international cycling gala as part of promoting healthy sports activity and the Sports Committee should plan multiple sports events in coming days.

He assured that the ICCI would extend its full cooperation to the committee in such pursuits.

Zareef Khan, Convener of ICCI Sports Committee briefed the ICCI President about the plan of his committee for sports activities that would be organized in the coming days.

He said the Sports Committee would organize a cricket match in near future while many other sports events would also be organized in coming months.

