UrduPoint.com

ICCI For Focusing On Local Production Of Smart Phones To Improve Exports

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 06:44 PM

ICCI for focusing on local production of smart phones to improve exports

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Tuesday urged the government to formulate a more attractive and conducive mobile phone policy to encourage the local production of smart phones, as Pakistan could earn billions of dollars by increasing their exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ):President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Tuesday urged the government to formulate a more attractive and conducive mobile phone policy to encourage the local production of smart phones, as Pakistan could earn billions of dollars by increasing their exports.

He said that the mobile phone manufacturing industry was currently the fifth largest industry in the world with an annual sales revenue of over $500 billion, but Pakistan's share in it was negligible, so there was a great need for the government to promote local production of smart phones by providing better incentives to the investors.

While expressing his views after inaugurating an outlet of mobile phones, he said that China's annual exports of mobile phones were more than $150 billion and if the local production of smart phones in Pakistan was better encouraged, the country could earn billions of dollars from their exports, said a press release.

He said that currently about 30 companies were engaged in local assembling and manufacturing mobile phones in Pakistan and in 2022, more than 20 million mobile phones were assembled and manufactured in Pakistan, including many international brands like Samsung and Nokia.

However, Pakistan is a big market for mobile phones because the number of mobile phone subscribers in our country is over 190 million.

Therefore, the government should pay special attention to increase the local production of smart phones to precious forex reserves and make significant increase in exports.

Mian Akram Farid, former President ICCI, said that Pakistan was mostly dependent on textiles and few other products for exports, due to which our annual exports were still limited to 25 to 30 billion US dollars.

He said that the time had come for the government to encourage the production of value-added products, including the mobile phones, so that instead of running the country on debt, Pakistan could emerge as a strong economy by rapidly increasing exports.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, former President ICCI demanded that the government to revise taxes on the telecom sector to attract more investment in this sector.

He said that the imposition of high taxes on telecom services including the mobile calls was a major hurdle in the better development of this industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Exports Mobile China Chamber Samsung Market Commerce Textile From Government Industry Share Nokia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed inaugurates Dubai Centre for ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed inaugurates Dubai Centre for Family Businesses under Dubai ..

19 minutes ago
 G7 Summit in Hiroshima Expected to Adopt 6 Documen ..

G7 Summit in Hiroshima Expected to Adopt 6 Documents - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine make AED 257mn cornerstone investme ..

Al Seer Marine make AED 257mn cornerstone investment into ADNOC Logistics &amp; ..

19 minutes ago
 60000 farmers in Balochistan to receive rice seed ..

60000 farmers in Balochistan to receive rice seed by May, 31: Secretary Umaid

13 minutes ago
 UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses a catalyst for ..

49 minutes ago
 MOEI UAE inaugurates 2023 edition of Seatrade Mari ..

MOEI UAE inaugurates 2023 edition of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.