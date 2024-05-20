Gold Rates Up By Rs 2,300 Per Tola To Rs 250,400
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2,300 and was sold at Rs 250,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 248,100 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,972 to Rs 214,678 from Rs 212,706 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 196,788 from Rs 194,980, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,439 from $2,414, the association reported.
