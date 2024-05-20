Open Menu

China's "new Third Board" Companies Speed Up Innovation Drive

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM

China's "new third board" companies speed up innovation drive

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Companies listed on China's "new third board," a financing platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), have accelerated their innovation drive, with more firms upgraded to the board's innovation layer.

The National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) said 226 companies transferred to the layer on Monday, enhancing the innovation momentum of SMEs.

The NEEQ innovation layer focuses on sci-tech innovation companies and has special thresholds for profits, revenue, and capitalization. Companies in the layer are considered reserves for the higher-level Beijing Stock Exchange.

More than half of the 226 companies reported net profits of over 30 million Yuan (4.22 million U.S. Dollars), 73 companies are identified as national innovative SMEs, and three are engaged in high-tech industries, such as genetic testing and new drug research and development.

This new batch of companies features characteristics such as high profitability and high growth, the NEEQ said.

The average operating income and net profit of these companies in 2023 were 407 million yuan and 40.18 million yuan, respectively, 54.17 percent and 300.21 percent higher than the reading for the entire board.

The NEEQ eyes these companies to help further improve the quality of the innovation layer, which currently owns over 2,000 companies, and promised greater support for the development of SMEs in the capital market.

Launched in 2013, the NEEQ offers SMEs a financing channel with low costs and simple listing procedures. In 2023, companies on the board raised 18.02 billion yuan mainly to replenish liquidity and pay back loans

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Exchange China Beijing Reading Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

27 minutes ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

55 minutes ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

2 days ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

2 days ago
 PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

2 days ago

More Stories From Business